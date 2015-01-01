Abstract

There is a limited research on the effects of self-care, specifically the importance of taking time to reflect on one's self-care habits. Healthy undergraduate students (N = 95) were assigned to either a self-care intervention or passive control condition. The intervention group (N = 52) was prompted daily via email with questions about self-care habits and plans over three weeks, whereas the control group (N = 43) only completed baseline and post-assessments. Primary outcome variables included subjective happiness, positive and negative affect, and stress. Explanatory variables included mindfulness, self-compassion, and active coping tendency. Stress and negative affect decreased in the intervention group relative to the control group, but no interaction was observed for happiness and positive affect. There was no evidence that these effects were moderated by participant mindfulness, coping tendency, or self-compassion. These results suggest that even a very brief daily reflection on self-care can have powerful effects in promoting resilience against the accumulation of negative affect and stress over the term.

