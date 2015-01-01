Abstract

In this paper, we estimate the Value of Statistical Life (VSL) for Chile, Colombia, and the United States using a hedonic wage model and a pseudo-panel approach. The VSL is a major component of the cost-benefit analysis of many policies, including public health, transportation safety, and environmental regulation. Using pseudo-panels, also known as synthetic cohort data, to estimate the VSL is relevant for low- and middle-income countries because many do not have panel data but do have repeated cross-sectional information. We conclude that the pseudo-panel approach is a suitable alternative for estimating the VSL when panel data is unavailable.

Language: en