Citation
Zeng Z, Zhao L, Wang X. Appl. Econ. 2022; 54(23): 2643-2657.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This paper empirically investigates the effect of improved transportation system on innovation activities in a panel of Chinese cities. We find robust evidence that there is a significant increase in a city's capacity in invention patents due to the opening of the high-speed railway (HSR). Furthermore, increased expenditure in research and development (R&D), expanded business opportunities through trade and foreign direct investment, and intensified import competition are three plausible channels that allow the opening of HSR to spur city innovation.
Language: en
Keywords
Chinese Cities; High Speed Railway; Innovation; L92; O31; P25; Patents