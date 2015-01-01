Abstract

We use the staggered roll out of medical marijuana laws (MMLs) as a plausibly exogenous shock to individuals' marijuana used to identify the effect of marijuana on labour-market outcomes. While our analysis largely confirms that MMLs do not affect labour market outcomes, we find two results that are not seen in the prior literature. We find that MMLs increase the probability that a 30-39 year-old woman is in the labour force, and decrease the time that unemployed 20-29 year-old men spend looking for a job. While both results are imprecisely estimated, they are generally robust to a large number of robustness checks we employ.

