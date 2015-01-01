CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Song X, Nadarajah S. Appl. Econ. 2022; 54(11): 1243-1256.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The extramarital affairs data set due to Fair is a popular data in the econometric literature. We propose two new models for the data. They are shown to provide better fits than many of the known models for the data. The fits were assessed in terms of AIC, residual plots, comparison of observed and predicted counts and some formal tests.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
AIC; C1; maximum likelihood; residuals