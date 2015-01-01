|
Cupit IN, Wilson-Doenges G, Barnaby L, Kowalski DZ. Death Stud. 2022; 46(9): 2123-2133.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
33755529
Abstract
The present study used a revised online version of the College Student Bereavement Survey (the CSBS-R) to study the effects of student grief on college academics and social life. Of the 969 respondents, 408 (42%) reported grieving a relatively recent death of a person of significance in their lives. Hierarchical multiple regressions using gender, multiple deaths, closeness to the deceased, and/or social media use as independent variables revealed closeness to the deceased explaining a significant proportion of the variance of academic and social/peer experiences.
