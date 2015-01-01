SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Balard F, Pott M, Yampolsky E. Death Stud. 2022; 46(7): 1583-1592.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07481187.2021.1926634

PMID

34014812

Abstract

Based on a comparison of accounts by relatives of elderly people who died by suicide in France and by assisted suicide in Switzerland, this article analyzes the place of family members and their interpretations of the suicide of their elderly relative. It highlights the way the societal and legal context influences the collection of data, the feelings of relatives and their interpretations. While in France, relatives try to avoid the risk of the family being stigmatized and try to retrospectively reconstruct the reasons for the suicide, the institutionalization of suicide in Switzerland means that the reasons for suicide are formulated in advance.


Language: en
