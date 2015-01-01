Abstract

Based on a comparison of accounts by relatives of elderly people who died by suicide in France and by assisted suicide in Switzerland, this article analyzes the place of family members and their interpretations of the suicide of their elderly relative. It highlights the way the societal and legal context influences the collection of data, the feelings of relatives and their interpretations. While in France, relatives try to avoid the risk of the family being stigmatized and try to retrospectively reconstruct the reasons for the suicide, the institutionalization of suicide in Switzerland means that the reasons for suicide are formulated in advance.

