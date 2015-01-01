SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ahmed O, Ahmed MZ, Alim SMAHM, Khan MDAU, Jobe MC. Death Stud. 2022; 46(5): 1080-1089.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07481187.2020.1818884

PMID

32915701

Abstract

Bangladesh is now experiencing the COVID-19 outbreak; however, there has been minimal focus on mental health over physical health problems during this pandemic in Bangladesh. The present study was conducted using self-rated scales on a sample of 500 Bangladeshi people to address this gap.

RESULTS suggested two-fifths of the participants had depression and anxiety symptoms, and one-third were highly worried and felt stressed. Females, students, unmarried, and 18-30-year-olds were in more vulnerable positions in terms of their mental health. These findings would be helpful to assess and formulate psychological interventions to improve the mental health of vulnerable groups.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print