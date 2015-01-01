Abstract

Bangladesh is now experiencing the COVID-19 outbreak; however, there has been minimal focus on mental health over physical health problems during this pandemic in Bangladesh. The present study was conducted using self-rated scales on a sample of 500 Bangladeshi people to address this gap.



RESULTS suggested two-fifths of the participants had depression and anxiety symptoms, and one-third were highly worried and felt stressed. Females, students, unmarried, and 18-30-year-olds were in more vulnerable positions in terms of their mental health. These findings would be helpful to assess and formulate psychological interventions to improve the mental health of vulnerable groups.

Language: en