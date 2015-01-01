SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jones-Eversley SD, Rice J. Death Stud. 2022; 46(1): 140-147.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07481187.2020.1721618

32027243

Dying, death, and grief are significant events that impact individuals, families, and communities. In the United States, Blacks historically have higher morbidity and mortality rates than other racial-ethnic groups. While death is a normal and natural phase of the life-course process, high incidents of infant mortality, premature death, and preventable death are not. The disproportionate burden of dying, death and grief among Blacks have detrimental consequences which demand interdisciplinary interventions from public health and death study researchers. This manuscript explores dying, death and grief from three distinct fields of study: (1) epidemiology of death, (2) social epidemiology of death, and (3) thanatology.


