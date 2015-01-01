Abstract

This study examined suicide stigma in relation to Korean cultural characteristics, such as Collectivism, Chemyon sensitivity (concern about losing a socially acceptable face), the tendency toward conformity, and the emphasis on the interdependent self. We found that these characteristics were connected to suicide stigma in Korea. Those with high Chemyon sensitivity tended to perceive that suicidal people were incompetent, immoral, selfish, and deviated from society. Conformity tendency was positively associated with five stigma factors: incompetence, glorification, immorality, selfishness, and social exclusion. Those who perceived themselves as interdependent tended to consider suicidal people incompetent, lacking morality, self-centered, and deviant.

