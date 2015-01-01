SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

An S, Lee H, Lee J, Kang S. Death Stud. 2023; 47(3): 259-267.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07481187.2022.2051096

PMID

35332850

Abstract

This study examined suicide stigma in relation to Korean cultural characteristics, such as Collectivism, Chemyon sensitivity (concern about losing a socially acceptable face), the tendency toward conformity, and the emphasis on the interdependent self. We found that these characteristics were connected to suicide stigma in Korea. Those with high Chemyon sensitivity tended to perceive that suicidal people were incompetent, immoral, selfish, and deviated from society. Conformity tendency was positively associated with five stigma factors: incompetence, glorification, immorality, selfishness, and social exclusion. Those who perceived themselves as interdependent tended to consider suicidal people incompetent, lacking morality, self-centered, and deviant.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print