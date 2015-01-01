Abstract

Exposure to a suicide carries risks for loss survivors including significant and long-standing emotional distress. Early responders play a critical role in shaping survivors' experience and trajectory for seeking support services. Yet, few prior studies explore the nuances of early responders' interactions with loss survivors. The current study explored suicide-bereaved adults' experiences with early responders in the first 72 h after their loss through four group interviews. Participants (N = 15) indicated that interactions with early responders were positive overall. Yet, the lack of resources and referrals provided, and perceived stigmatization of suicide may contribute to survivors' delay in obtaining support services.

