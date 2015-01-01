SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Dizon JIWT, Mendoza NB, Mordeno IG, Nalipay MJN. Death Stud. 2023; 47(2): 159-163.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07481187.2022.2039327

PMID

35175175

Abstract

The study aimed to examine the validity of the Suicide Behavior Questionnaire-Revised (SBQ-R) among adult Filipinos experiencing severe depression symptoms during the COVID-19-related lockdowns in 2020.

RESULTS support SBQ-R's internal reliability. Confirmatory factor analyses supported SBQ-R's one-factor structure and its measurement invariance across gender and age. The SBQ-R's positive relationship with negative affect and its negative relationships with positive affect and family support demonstrate the questionnaire's criterion-related validity. The SBQ-R's cutoff of ≥8 shows that 78% of the sample were at-risk for suicide. The SBQ-R is valid in assessing suicide risk among severely depressed adults during the COVID-19 pandemic.


Language: en
