SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Crisol-Deza D, Poma-Ramírez D, Pacherres-López A, Noriega-Baella C, Villanueva-Zúñiga L, Salvador-Carrillo J, Huarcaya-Victoria J. Death Stud. 2023; 47(2): 183-191.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07481187.2022.2042752

PMID

35201957

Abstract

We aimed to describe the prevalence and factors associated with suicidal ideation in a sample of 1238 medical students from different medical schools in Peru based on question 9 of the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9). Our results revealed that 17.9% of the participants had suicidal ideation. Furthermore, using logistic regression, we found that not practicing any religion, the presence of clinically significant depression, and the presence of clinically significant anxiety were statistically related to the presence of suicidal ideation. Our results indicate that suicidal ideation was highly prevalent in the sample of medical students studied.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print