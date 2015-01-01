|
Citation
|
Nilsson AM, Skärsäter I, Ehnvall A, Beskow J, Waern M. Death Stud. 2023; 47(1): 75-83.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35014947
|
Abstract
|
We modified an accident analysis model for the study of acute suicidal episodes (ASEs). Our aim was to use this model (SCREAM, Suicidal Cognitions' Reliability and Error Analysis Method) as a lens to understand the worst-ever ASEs of nine patients who took part in repeated in-depth interviews. Guided by the theory of SCREAM including four predetermined categories, nine themes were identified. ASEs were triggered by interactions with the interpersonal and physical environment and spiraled into a state of lost control. Timing and the availability of promoters and barriers in the environment were salient features.
Language: en