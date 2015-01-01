SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nilsson AM, Skärsäter I, Ehnvall A, Beskow J, Waern M. Death Stud. 2023; 47(1): 75-83.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07481187.2021.2021566

35014947

We modified an accident analysis model for the study of acute suicidal episodes (ASEs). Our aim was to use this model (SCREAM, Suicidal Cognitions' Reliability and Error Analysis Method) as a lens to understand the worst-ever ASEs of nine patients who took part in repeated in-depth interviews. Guided by the theory of SCREAM including four predetermined categories, nine themes were identified. ASEs were triggered by interactions with the interpersonal and physical environment and spiraled into a state of lost control. Timing and the availability of promoters and barriers in the environment were salient features.

FINDINGS may aid person-centered safety planning.


