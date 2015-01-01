Abstract

The current study examined patterns of endorsement of Interpersonal Theory of Suicide constructs in a group of patients with cancer (N = 133) via Latent Profile Analysis. Four profiles were identified: (1) Interpersonally Distressed (n = 7; 5.2%), (2) Burdened (n = 11; 8.3%), (3) Fearless About Death (n = 40; 30.1%), (4) Non-Distressed (n = 75; 56.4%). Profiles with higher levels of thwarted belongingness, perceived burdensomeness, and hopelessness were associated with greater suicide ideation.



RESULTS also suggest there may be characteristics of patients with cancer that require unique consideration about the potential meaning and relevance of such constructs.

