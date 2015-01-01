|
Fadoir NA, Marie L, Basu N, Schuler K, Granato S, Smith PN. Death Stud. 2023; 47(1): 84-93.
34971345
The current study examined patterns of endorsement of Interpersonal Theory of Suicide constructs in a group of patients with cancer (N = 133) via Latent Profile Analysis. Four profiles were identified: (1) Interpersonally Distressed (n = 7; 5.2%), (2) Burdened (n = 11; 8.3%), (3) Fearless About Death (n = 40; 30.1%), (4) Non-Distressed (n = 75; 56.4%). Profiles with higher levels of thwarted belongingness, perceived burdensomeness, and hopelessness were associated with greater suicide ideation.
