SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Solanki J, Parmar AP, Rana NM, Panchal DN. J. Forensic Med. Toxicol. 2022; 39(2): 33-35.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Department of Forensic Medicine)

DOI

10.5958/0974-4568.2022.00031.X

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Background

Drowning is a form of asphyxia due to the aspiration of fluid into air-passages, caused by submersion in water or other fluid. The death mechanism of drowning is very complicated with the involvement of asphyxia and filling of air-passage with the fluid along with effects at a hydrostatic and osmotic level.

Material and methods

In this study, all autopsied cases of fresh drowning-dead body having no decomposition signs at the Tertiary Care Hospital, Bhavnagar, Gujarat, are included, during the period of 1-year 1stSept. 2019 to 31stAug. 2020. From total of 914 autopsy, 25 cases were of fresh drowning.

Results & Conclusion

The majority of the cases with drowning were males (88%). Froth was one of the most characteristic external signs of drowning-found in (68%) of cases. On internal examination lungs are heavy and voluminous in (56%).


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print