Abstract

Background



Drowning is a form of asphyxia due to the aspiration of fluid into air-passages, caused by submersion in water or other fluid. The death mechanism of drowning is very complicated with the involvement of asphyxia and filling of air-passage with the fluid along with effects at a hydrostatic and osmotic level.



Material and methods



In this study, all autopsied cases of fresh drowning-dead body having no decomposition signs at the Tertiary Care Hospital, Bhavnagar, Gujarat, are included, during the period of 1-year 1stSept. 2019 to 31stAug. 2020. From total of 914 autopsy, 25 cases were of fresh drowning.



Results & Conclusion



The majority of the cases with drowning were males (88%). Froth was one of the most characteristic external signs of drowning-found in (68%) of cases. On internal examination lungs are heavy and voluminous in (56%).

Language: en