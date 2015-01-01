Abstract

In India, nearly 1 million people got the injury by burn in which 10 percent cases occurs accidentally ?1;. Post mortem burned body has always been a difficult and challenging task for forensic investigations. This case report consist of homicide involving post mortem burns with aim to abolish the identity and cover up the cause of death of the corpse. The aim of study is to establish the identity in relation to age, sex, time, cause and manner of death in burn corpses by postmortem examination. Body was found burning at the abandoned place absence of vitality signs are factors indicative of postmortem burning following homicide. Post Mortem examination with careful interpretation of all evidences includes clothes, bones and other exhibits found at the crime scene along with postmortem radiography and toxicological analysis can play a key role in every such cases.





Keywords: Burn injury, Autopsy, Strangulation.

