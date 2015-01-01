Abstract

Barricades are mainly meant to alert drivers to hazards created by construction or maintenance operations on highways. It will guide the driver across the hazard. Police uses barricades to control the traffic diversions, traffic from entering work areas, separate two-way traffic and police checking. Many times it becomes a way of revenue generator for the police and the unattended or unmanned barricades which left at its place becomes a death trap for the motorcyclist. Thus, the purpose of barricade in total changes from the saviour of a driver to Yamaraj (God of Death). In this article we discuss the post-mortem examination of two such cases which occurred in the same winter season.



Keywords: Barricade, Road traffic accident, Thyroid cartilage fracture, Helmet, Brasilia declaration.

Language: en