SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sahu K, Ghormade PS, Akhade SP. Indian J. Forensic Community Med. 2022; 9(3): 128-132.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Innovative Publications)

DOI

10.18231/j.ijfcm.2022.028

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Road traffic accidents (RTA) result in the deaths of approximately 1.3 million people around the world each year; among them, more than half of all road traffic deaths and injuries involve vulnerable road users, such as cyclists, motorcyclists, along with pillion riders and pedestrians. Blunt cardiac trauma (BCT) often results from high-impact mechanisms caused by motorcycle crashes, motor vehicle accidents, fall injuries, and crush injuries. Thoracic injuries, causing a significant injury to the myocardium, account for morbidity and mortality (often instantly fatal) among trauma patients. We encountered a case of RTA in which 24 years old male sustained blunt trauma to chest. Autopsy findings revealed traumatic rupture of anterior wall of left ventricle leading to hemopericardium. Cardiac contusions were found over the right ventricle and left atrium. Histopathology of heart ruled out the myocardial infarction. Present case highlights the plausible mechanism involved in traumatic rupture of the heart. Finding out the exact cause of cardiac rupture in such cases have profound medicolegal significance.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print