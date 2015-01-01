Abstract

In all types of heinous crime cases like murder, homicides, assassinations, police encounter with criminal firearms are mostly involved which make important trace evidence as Gunshot residue (GSR), helps the investigating agency and forensic expert to solve and get a proper direction of investigations. Though this review article we tried to cover the how GSR form, composition and recent advancement in detection of GSR. This pilot study will provide a hand on single article to the reader with great interest of GSR and its value in forensic investigations. The review results are in the form of impact of GSR in crime solving possibility and very interesting case study also report.





Keywords: Gun shot residue, Crime scene, EDX

Language: en