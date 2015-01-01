Abstract

BACKGROUND: Excessive use of internet brings change in mood, associate inability to regulate the amount of time spent with the Internet, withdrawal symptoms once not engaged, a affecting social life and adverse work or academic consequences which suggests symptoms related to depression, anxiety and stress and along with that it also affects self-esteem of the students.



Aim of this study is to identify association of internet addiction with anxiety, depression, stress and self-esteem.



Materials and Methods: A cross-sectional study of 200 students, resident of urban and rural population in the locality of Sangli district Maharashtra India were selected by simple random sampling having an access to the internet. The association of Young's Internet addiction scale was used along with DASS-21, Rosenberg self-esteem scale for comparison in both urban and rural population.



Result: The prevalence of depression, anxiety and stress in both urban and rural area is 56%, 82% and 84% respectively. After we compared the internet addiction with psychological variables, we have found that 83.33% students in rural area exhibit signs of depression. Apart from that, 91% and 89% students from urban and rural area respectively have self-esteem within normal range.



Conclusions: Internet usage has a robust impact on young population. Multi-sectoral approach plays an important role to promote healthy use of internet among urban and rural youth population.





Keywords: Young population, Internet addiction, Depression, Anxiety, Self-esteem.

Language: en