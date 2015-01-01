Abstract

Methhemoglobinemia — is a altered form of hemoglobin which is associated with impaired O2 transport to body tissues, precipitate by deliberate ingestion of herbicide (larvicide). We report a case with severe methhemoglobinemia due to ingestion of herbicide containing biological extracts & fillers marketed as safe. This is suspected when there is low O2 saturation and disparity between SpO2 level & PaO2 level, timely managed with Methylene Blue & Ascorbic acid as antidote.



Keywords: Biological Extracts, Methhemoglobinemia, Herbicide (larvicide), Hypoxia, O2 SAT(ABG)> O2 SAT(PULSE OX)

Language: en