Deshpande S, Gupta S, Tupkary Y, Sankpal S. Indian J. Forensic Community Med. 2022; 9(1): 36-39.

10.18231/j.ijfcm.2022.008

Methhemoglobinemia — is a altered form of hemoglobin which is associated with impaired O2 transport to body tissues, precipitate by deliberate ingestion of herbicide (larvicide). We report a case with severe methhemoglobinemia due to ingestion of herbicide containing biological extracts & fillers marketed as safe. This is suspected when there is low O2 saturation and disparity between SpO2 level & PaO2 level, timely managed with Methylene Blue & Ascorbic acid as antidote.

Keywords: Biological Extracts, Methhemoglobinemia, Herbicide (larvicide), Hypoxia, O2 SAT(ABG)> O2 SAT(PULSE OX)


Language: en
