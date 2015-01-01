SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Suraj S, Mittal C, Sree VS, Paaleti S. Indian J. Forensic Community Med. 2023; 9(4): 188-190.

(Copyright © 2023, Innovative Publications)

10.18231/j.ijfcm.2022.040

Aspiration of foreign bodies, stomach contents, food material into the airways and lungs can cause sudden death and a wide spectrum of pulmonary disorders with various presentations. Sudden deaths often occur in such subjects under the alcohol intoxication with no injuries. In such deaths with no associated causes, meticulous autopsy with chemical analysis and histopathology of lung plays a significant role in opining regarding the cause of death. We report here such a case of aspiration of gastric contents under the influence of alcohol.


Keywords: Autopsy, Sudden death, Asphyxia, Aspiration, Gastric contents.


