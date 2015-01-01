Abstract

Demographic factors strongly connect to the spatial distribution of crime type and crime rate. Therefore, it is of cardinal importance to analyse these demographic factors and make precise outcomes to minimise crime. This study focuses on understanding the spatial interrelationships between crime and demographic factors in the municipal corporation of Bhopal city in India. The study involved the collection of data and its statistical analysis. GIS mapping of the crime and demographic factors and correlation analysis showed a robust linkage between the factors. The findings of this study represent how crimes are affected by the spatial distribution of demographic factors. This research's further scope has emphasised the optimum distribution of demographic factors for minimising crime.

