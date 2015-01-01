Abstract

In Algeria, people with disabilities often struggle with the inaccessibility of cities. These problems are related to accessibility and physical barriers in the urban environment, and have a negative impact on the lives of people with disabilities, who are prevented from carrying out daily tasks and from moving freely in attractive and desirable places. This paper aims to examine the correlation between the accessibility and attractiveness of public spaces for people with disabilities. It analyses both the factors influencing their itinerary choices in public spaces and the impact that the spatial and social dimensions of the urban environment may have on their daily movements. This paper's qualitative analysis begins with an in-situ survey conducted in the city centre of Algiers; it looks at how people with disabilities use public spaces, using an analysis based on commented walks as well as interviews with a group of disabled people. The second part of the paper focuses on a description of the study case, using space syntax techniques and depthMapX software. This analysis allows us to ascertain both the level of accessibility of the Algiers public space, and the parameters influencing the mobility of people with physical disabilities. It reveals that people with disabilities lack optimal travel choices, and that their movements are determined by the physical accessibility of the space, rather than by its attractiveness and/or usefulness.

