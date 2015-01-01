Abstract

This study synthesizes the effect of mindfulness-based cognitive therapy (MBCT) on depression and suicidal ideation among patients with major depressive disorder (MDD). During treatment, patients with MDD may experience repeated episodes, negative counseling, and suicidal ideation, which can lead to further depression and ultimately affect quality of life. Recent studies have shown that MBCT can improve the level of depression and suicidal ideation in patients with MDD. A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials was conducted. The literature search for articles up to December 2021 was performed in the following electronic databases: Airiti Library, PsycINFO, CINAHL, Cochrane Library, PubMed/MEDLINE, ProQuest, and the Index of the Taiwan Periodical Literature System. Records were independently evaluated by two reviewers. Disagreements were resolved through consensus. The quality of study was evaluated using the Modified Jadad Scale score. A meta-analysis was performed using Review Manager Version 5.3.5 software with a random-effects model. Thirteen studies (1159 participants) investigating MBCT for patients with MDD were included. The MBCT sessions lasted 1.5-2.5 h and were delivered by therapists five times per week for 8 weeks. The meta-effects of MBCT among patients with MDD showed significant improvement in depression and suicidal ideation. Future research should evaluate the long-term effects of MBCT. MBCT is relatively convenient and effective for preventing and alleviating depression and suicidal ideation. Further research can provide detailed suggestions for effective MBCT implementation.

