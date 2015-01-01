|
Goldschmidt T, Kippe Y, Finck A, Adam M, Hamadoun H, Winkler JG, Bermpohl F, Schouler-Ocak M, Gutwinksi S. BMC Psychiatry 2023; 23(1): e38.
Most studies agree that the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown had a negative impact on mental health. On the other hand, international studies have shown that psychiatric emergency departments (pED) experienced a decrease in presentations and admissions.
Berlin; Covid-19; Police custody; Psychiatric emergency department; Psychiatry; Schizophrenia