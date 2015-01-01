Abstract

(1) Background: Maxillofacial injury (MI) occurs universally, for it disregards preference for age, gender, and geographical region. The global incidence and prevalence of facial fractures rose by 39.45% and 54.39%, respectively, between the years 1990 to 2017. Projections indicate that the burden of injuries will persist in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) in the next twenty years. This scoping review aims to map the literature on MI epidemiology and the economic burden on society in SSA. (2) Methods: The methodology presented by Arksey and O'Malley and extended by Levac and colleagues will be employed in the scoping review. The researcher will report the proposed review through the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Review, and Meta-Analysis extension for scoping reviews (PRISMA-ScR). The review will include studies encompassing MI in sub-Saharan African adults 18 years and above. (3) Results: This will be presented as a thematic analysis of the data extracted from the included studies, and the Nvivo version 12 will be employed. (4) Discussion: We anticipate searching for related literature on the prevalence, incidence, risk factors, mortality, and cost associated with MI in the adult population of SSA. The conclusion from the review will assist in ascertaining research gaps, informing policy, planning, authorizing upcoming research, and prioritizing funding for injury prevention and management.

Language: en