Abstract

Accidents without video information often cannot obtain trace information accurately, and it is difficult to accurately select parameters when using the tire marks formula, resulting in inaccurate results calculated during research and analysis. To obtain more authentic and reliable analysis results and improve the reliability and authority of accident identification and treatment, it is necessary to reflect the measurement error into the conclusion of calculation and analysis more completely and reliably, to ensure that the true value of the calculation result is within the calculation range of theoretical error. Therefore, through the Monte Carlo method and Subinterval method, the uncertainty analysis of the accident speed is carried out, and the accident vehicle speed is restored more accurately, which is conducive to the accident handling personnel to judge and analyze the accident speed.

