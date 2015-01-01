Abstract

Background



Suicide and self-harm have been documented as the main cause of death among young adults. Nigeria as well as other low-income countries is reported to have a higher prevalence rate of suicidal ideation and self-harm as compared to high-income countries. The aim of this study was to evaluate the factors that influence self-harm and suicidal ideation among university undergraduates.



Results



Four hundred fifty students consented to participate in this study where 61.3% were female with mean age of 20.02 + 1.88 years. More than 46% (208) had moderate social support while 80.4% had a high self-esteem and 72.7% low environmental factor scores. There was an association between self-esteem (p=0.001), social support (p<0.001), and self-harm but no association between social support and suicide ideation (p=0.199) as well as between gender and self-harm (p=0.118).



Conclusions



There was some form of influence from self-esteem, social support, and environmental factors on self-harm and suicidal ideation. Interventions tailored towards these factors in order to improve mental health outcomes among undergraduates are needed.

