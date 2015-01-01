Abstract

Developing technology and maximum usage of underground resources have led to the rise of several urban problems. Nonetheless, smart growth (SG) is one of the practical principles for solving different issues, such as traffic problems, air and noise pollution, urban sprawling, etc. In this article, three parameters of smart growth, namely: accessibility to public transportation, walkability, and mixed land use, and the main parameters of space syntax theory including, integration and connectivity in three different urban districts (old, middle, and modern) in the city of Bojnourd, the city in north-eastern of Iran have been investigated. By analysing these parameters, the relationship between selected SG indices and space syntax indexes has been presented. The ANP approach was also applied to improve decision-making and to grade the importance of criteria; districts were finally graded using the TOPSIS model concerning walkability, and access to public transportation. The mixed-land uses index was also calculated by examining 11 land uses through the Shannon entropy formula. The results indicate that there is an internal relationship and correlation between smart growth indicators and space syntax ones. Additionally, given solutions can be taken as a significant step to tackle urban issues and advance sustainable development aims.

Language: en