Abstract

Coal and gas outbursts are great natural disasters in underground coal mines, seriously threatening the lives of miners and coal mine safety. The study of the relationship between coal and gas outbursts and geological structures has always been an important component of gas geological work, and it also serves as a foundation for coal mines to develop gas outburst prevention measures. This study considers groups F and E coal seams, mainly mined in the southwest wing of Likou syncline in the Pingdingshan mining area, as the research object. Based on actual outburst data, this study investigates the distribution and intensity characteristics of coal and gas outbursts and the correlation between coal and gas outbursts and geological structures using gas geological analysis methods and taking structural control as the main line. The results depict that the coal and gas outbursts in the study area have obvious district and subband characteristics. The outburst district mainly occurred in the East, and the four outburst zones, I, II, III, and IV, were the concentrated occurrence subband of coal and gas outbursts. The district and subband of coal and gas outburst are mainly controlled by and related to the geological structure. The eastern fold structure has developed more than the middle and western districts, which is why the eastern part of the coal and gas outburst is more severe than in the middle and western regions. Under the structural background of the coal and gas outburst district, the subband outburst characteristics were mainly controlled by local geological structural conditions.

