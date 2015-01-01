|
Grant N, Neville H, Ogunfemi N, Smith A, Groth S, Rodriguez N. Am. J. Community Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
36645003
Studies commonly examine resilience as an outcome by way of measuring the degree to which protective factors maintain individuals' well-being despite the presence of significant risk. In this study, we developed a model of community resilience that centered the voices of Black youth. Using data collected as part of a 3-year, youth participatory action research project, we developed a model that focuses on what 11 Black youth perceive and believe contributes to community resilience through their investigation of problems and solutions related to community gun violence.
Language: en
resilience; Black youth; gun violence; youth participatory action research