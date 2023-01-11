|
Citation
Laine C, Bornstein SS. Ann. Intern Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American College of Physicians)
DOI
PMID
36645887
Abstract
An estimated 50 000 people in the United States lost their lives to guns in 2021 (1). An infectious organism responsible for that many deaths would clearly be considered a public health threat, and that is why the American College of Physicians sees gun injury as a public health issue (2). Reducing the negative impact of guns on the health of the U.S. public requires multidisciplinary efforts involving government, law enforcement, gun manufacturers, and others--health care professionals also have an important role. Physicians encounter patients who suffer the adverse consequences of firearm injury personally, via injury to a loved one or neighbor or because the ubiquity of guns makes them feel unsafe in their communities. Firearm injury in the United States highlights deep-seated inequities: The firearm homicide rate among Black individuals is consistently and substantially greater than that among White individuals (3). Gun injury is very much in our lane.
Language: en