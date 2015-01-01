Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Previous research has found that among those with brain injury, individuals have a variety of different potential symptom sets, which will be seen on the Personality Assessment Inventory (PAI). The number of different groups and what they measure have varied depending on the study.



METHOD: In active-duty personnel with a remote history of mild traumatic brain injury (n = 384) who were evaluated at a neuropsychology clinic, we used a retrospective database to examine if there are different groups of individuals who have distinct sets of symptoms as measured on the PAI. We examined the potential of distinct groups of respondents by conducting a latent class analysis of the clinical scales. Post hoc testing of group structures was conducted on concurrently administered cognitive testing, performance validity tests, and the PAI subscales.



RESULTS: Findings indicate a pattern of broad symptom severity as the most probable reason for multiple groups of respondents, suggesting that there are no distinct symptom sets observed within this population. Pathology levels were the most elevated on internalizing and thought disorder scales across the various class solutions.



CONCLUSION: Findings indicate that among active-duty service members with remote brain injury, there are no distinct groups of respondents with different sets of symptom types as has been found in prior work with other neuropsychology samples. We conclude that the groups found are likely a function of general psychopathology present in the population/sample rather than bona fide differences.

