Citation
Stanley IH, Marx BP, Fina BA, Young-McCaughan S, Tyler HC, Sloan DM, Blankenship AE, Dondanville KA, Walker JL, Boffa JW, Bryan CJ, Brown LA, Straud CL, Mintz J, Abdallah CG, Back SE, Blount TH, Debeer BB, Flanagan J, Foa EB, Fox PT, Fredman SJ, Krystal J, McDevitt-Murphy ME, McGeary DD, Pruiksma KE, Resick PA, Roache JD, Shiroma P, Taylor DJ, Wachen JS, Kaplan AM, López-Roca AL, Nicholson KL, Schobitz RP, Schrader CC, Sharrieff AFM, Yarvis JS, Litz BT, Keane TM, Peterson AL. Assessment 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
36644835
We assessed the interrater reliability, convergent validity, and discriminant validity of the Self-Injurious Thoughts and Behaviors Interview-Short Form (SITBI-SF) in a sample of 1,944 active duty service members and veterans seeking services for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and related conditions. The SITBI-SF demonstrated high interrater reliability and good convergent and discriminant validity. The measurement properties of the SITBI-SF were comparable across service members and veterans. Approximately 8% of participants who denied a history of suicidal ideation on the SITBI-SF reported suicidal ideation on a separate self-report questionnaire (i.e., discordant responders). Discordant responders reported significantly higher levels of PTSD symptoms than those who denied suicidal ideation on both response formats.
PTSD; suicide; military; veterans; interview