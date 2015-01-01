|
Citation
|
Seidler ZE, Wilson MJ, Oliffe JL, Fisher K, O'Connor R, Pirkis J, Rice SM. BMC Psychiatry 2023; 23(1): e46.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36650456
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Men account for three-quarters of all suicide deaths in many Western nations including Australia. Whilst extensive research has examined risk factors for suicidal ideation and behaviour in men, protective factors remain underexplored, particularly social support, resilience and coping behaviours. Such factors are important to examine particularly in the context of COVID-19, where enforced isolation (among other negative lifestyle effects) has created widespread risk for the development of suicidal ideation. This mixed-methods study aimed to examine associations of various protective factors with suicidal ideation in men, using data from an online survey conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, we aimed to qualitatively investigate men's self-reported protective strategies when experiencing suicidal thoughts and behaviour.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Resilience; COVID-19; Coping; Masculinity; Protective factors; Suicidal thoughts; Economic crisis; Interpersonal factors; Men