Bazgir B, Shamseddini A, Hogg JA, Ghadiri F, Bahmani M, Diekfuss JA. BMC Psychol. 2023; 11(1): e12.
36647147
Motor imagery (MI) has emerged as an individual factor that may modulate the effects of attentional focus on motor skill performance. In this study, we investigated whether global MI, as well as its components (i.e., kinesthetic MI, internal visual MI, and external visual MI) moderate the effect of attentional focus on performance in a group of ninety-two young adult novice air-pistol shooters (age: M = 21.87, SD = 2.54). After completing the movement imagery questionnaire-3 (MIQ-3), participants were asked to complete a pistol shooting experiment in three different attentional focus conditions: (1) No focus instruction condition (control condition with no verbal instruction) (2) an internal focus instruction condition, and (3) an external focus condition. Shot accuracy, performance time, and aiming trace speed (i.e., stability of hold or weapon stability) were measured as the performance variables.
Humans; Perception; Young Adult; Cognition; Surveys and Questionnaires; *Motor Skills; *Movement; Air-pistol shooting; External focus; Internal focus; Kinesthetic motor imagery; Psychomotor Performance; Visual imagery