Journal Article

Citation

Fridén C, Ekenros L, von Rosen P. BMJ Open Sport Exerc. Med. 2023; 9(1): e001485.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, British Association of Sport and Exercise Medicine, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/bmjsem-2022-001485

PMID

36643407

PMCID

PMC9835953

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adolescent elite athletes have a high injury risk and many risk factors for injury have been suggested. However, there is a lack of prospective studies in adolescent elite athletes of age 15-16 years.

AIM: The aim of the study was to prospectively explore risk factors associated with different injury prevalence profiles in adolescent elite athletes.

METHODS: Substantial injury was monitored in adolescent elite athletes (n=422) using the validated Oslo Sports Trauma Research Center Questionnaire over 20 weeks. Athletes were categorised in tertiles based on injury prevalence.

RESULTS: The median substantial injury prevalence for all athletes was 10% (IQR 0%-20%). Compared with the 'no injury' group, previous injury (p<0.001, OR 3.91) and well-being (p<0.001, OR 0.93) were associated with the 'high injury' group, and previous injury (p=0.006, OR 1.96) and being a female athlete (p=0.002, OR 2.08) with the 'low injury' group. A female athlete with a previous injury and low perceived well-being (25th percentile) had a 48% risk (95% CI 36% to 59%) of belonging to the 'high injury' group, compared with 7% (95% CI 4% to 12%) for a male athlete with no previous injury and high well-being (75th percentile).

CONCLUSION: Medical personnel should be aware of the high injury risk and risk factors for injury in adolescent elite athletes, and closely monitor the rehabilitation post-injury as a previous injury is such a strong risk factor for a new injury.


Language: en

Keywords

Injury; Risk factor; Young

