Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adolescent elite athletes have a high injury risk and many risk factors for injury have been suggested. However, there is a lack of prospective studies in adolescent elite athletes of age 15-16 years.



AIM: The aim of the study was to prospectively explore risk factors associated with different injury prevalence profiles in adolescent elite athletes.



METHODS: Substantial injury was monitored in adolescent elite athletes (n=422) using the validated Oslo Sports Trauma Research Center Questionnaire over 20 weeks. Athletes were categorised in tertiles based on injury prevalence.



RESULTS: The median substantial injury prevalence for all athletes was 10% (IQR 0%-20%). Compared with the 'no injury' group, previous injury (p<0.001, OR 3.91) and well-being (p<0.001, OR 0.93) were associated with the 'high injury' group, and previous injury (p=0.006, OR 1.96) and being a female athlete (p=0.002, OR 2.08) with the 'low injury' group. A female athlete with a previous injury and low perceived well-being (25th percentile) had a 48% risk (95% CI 36% to 59%) of belonging to the 'high injury' group, compared with 7% (95% CI 4% to 12%) for a male athlete with no previous injury and high well-being (75th percentile).



CONCLUSION: Medical personnel should be aware of the high injury risk and risk factors for injury in adolescent elite athletes, and closely monitor the rehabilitation post-injury as a previous injury is such a strong risk factor for a new injury.

Language: en