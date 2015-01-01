|
BACKGROUND: Teachers may play a key role in reducing bullying by responding to incidents among students. Inspired by the theory of planned behaviour, several studies have investigated teachers' bullying-related cognitions as predictors of their responses to bullying. AIMS: This study investigated whether six teachers' bullying-related cognitions (i.e., perceived seriousness, empathy, attitudes, self-efficacy and attribution of the bullying) predicted five student-perceived teachers' responses (i.e., Non-Intervention, Disciplinary Methods, Victim Support, Mediation and Group Discussion) over time. By examining this objective, more insight into student perceptions of teachers' responses to bullying could also be provided. SAMPLE: In total, 999 upper elementary school students (M (age) = 10.61 at Wave 1, SD (age) = .90; 53.6% girls) and their 59 teachers (M (age) = 39.61 at W1, SD (age) = 11.60; 79.7% female) participated.
bullying; elementary education; longitudinal design; multilevel; student-perceived teachers' responses; teachers' bullying-related cognitions