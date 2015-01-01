Abstract

Older adults have the highest incidence of traumatic brain injury globally. Accurate blood-based biomarkers are needed to assist with diagnosis of patients across the spectrum of age and time post-injury. Several reports have suggested lower accuracy for blood-based biomarkers in older adults, and there is a paucity of data beyond day-1 post-injury. Our aims were to investigate age-related differences in diagnostic accuracy and 2-week evolution of four leading candidate blood-based traumatic brain injury biomarkers-plasma glial fibrillary acidic protein, ubiquitin carboxy-terminal hydrolase L1, S100 calcium binding protein B and neuron-specific enolase-among participants in the 18-site prospective cohort study Transforming Research And Clinical Knowledge in Traumatic Brain Injury. Day-1 biomarker data were available for 2602 participants including 2151 patients with traumatic brain injury, 242 orthopedic trauma controls and 209 healthy controls. Participants were stratified into 3 age categories (young: 17-39 years, middle-aged: 40-64 years, older: 65-90 years). We investigated age-stratified biomarker levels and biomarker discriminative abilities across three diagnostic groups: head CT-positive/negative; traumatic brain injury/orthopedic controls; and traumatic brain injury/healthy controls. The difference in day-1 glial fibrillary acidic protein, ubiquitin carboxy-terminal hydrolase L1 and neuron-specific enolase levels across most diagnostic groups was significantly smaller for older versus younger adults, resulting in a narrower range within which a traumatic brain injury diagnosis may be discriminated in older adults. Despite this, day-1 glial fibrillary acidic protein had good to excellent performance across all age-categories for discriminating all three diagnostic groups (area under the curve 0.84-0.96; lower limit of 95% confidence intervals all >0.78). Day-1 S100 calcium-binding protein B and ubiquitin carboxy-terminal hydrolase L1 showed good discrimination of CT-positive versus negative only among adults under age 40 years within 6 hours of injury. Longitudinal blood-based biomarker data were available for 522 hospitalized patients with traumatic brain injury and 24 hospitalized orthopaedic controls. Glial fibrillary acidic protein levels maintained good to excellent discrimination across diagnostic groups until day 3 post-injury irrespective of age, until day 5 post-injury among middle-aged or younger patients and until week 2 post-injury among young patients only. In conclusion, the blood-based glial fibrillary acidic protein assay tested here has good to excellent performance across all age-categories for discriminating key traumatic brain injury diagnostic groups to at least 3 days post-injury in this trauma centre cohort. The addition of a blood-based diagnostic to the evaluation of traumatic brain injury, including geriatric traumatic brain injury, has potential to streamline diagnosis.

Language: en