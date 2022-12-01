Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Burn survivors often have severe scarring and distorted body image, and they are commonly given new perceptions and even receive a variety of negative labels from individuals, families and society. This study aimed to explore the association between stigma, resourcefulness and alexithymia, and identifies whether resourcefulness in burn survivors is mediating the relationship between resourcefulness and alexithymia.



METHOD: This correlational study was conducted from December 2021 to July 2022 in a comprehensive tertiary Grade A hospital in Ningxia, China. A convenience sample of 159 burn survivors was recruited. Data were collected using demographics, Social Impact Scale(SIC),Toronto Alexithymia Scale, and Resourcefulness Scale (RS). Descriptive analysis, Hierarchical Regression analysis, Pearson Correlation analysis, and Mediation analysis were used for data analysis.



RESULTS: Finally, a data set of 148 responses was determined for analysis. The effective rate was 95.9%. We found significant correlation between stigma, resourcefulness and alexithymia. Sociodemographic characteristics (gender, spouse states), clinical characteristics (body surface burned area, scar areas), resourcefulness and alexithymia of burn survivors were significant predictors of stigma among burn survivors. The mediating effect of resourcefulness between stigma and alexithymia in burns survivors accounted for 36.03% of the total effect.



CONCLUSION: Resourcefulness partially mediates the relationship between stigma and alexithymia. These findings suggest medical staff should strengthen the management of the mental health of burn survivors and eliminate the negative cognition and tendency of burn survivors by regularly promoting stigma counseling measures based on cognitive behavioral therapy. Based on the resourcefulness theory, psychological counseling and intervention are carried out in various ways to fully mobilize their internal factors for positive emotional regulation and enhance the ability of individuals to cope with adversity. In addition, an attempt was made to establish an "anti-stigma coalition" or "peer support group" for burn survivors to provide networked information support and emotional support to facilitate further the smooth return of patients to their families and society.

