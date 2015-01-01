Abstract

The purpose of this study was to identify the impacts of perceived stress, neglect, online and offline violence, and respect for human rights on depression. To fulfill the purpose of the study, the data of 6277 middle and high school students (M = 15.64, SD = 1.69) from the Survey on the Human Rights of Children and Youth (2018) were used. The main results of the hierarchical multiple regression analysis are as follows. First, gender and age had significant impacts on depression. Second, neglect, perceived stress, and online violence were positively related to depression, whereas offline violence showed no relationship with depression. Third, respect for human rights, which is the final stage of the hierarchical multiple regression analysis, was negatively associated with depression. This study contributed to the research by verifying that perceived respect for human rights is a protective factor against depression.

