Abstract

With the increasing frequency of autonomous driving, more and more attention is paid to personalized path planning. However, the path selection preferences of users will change with internal or external factors. Therefore, this paper proposes a personalized path recommendation strategy that can track and study user's path preference. First, we collect the data of the system, establish the relationship with the user preference factor, and get the user's initial preference weight vector by dichotomizing the K-means algorithm. The system then determines whether user preferences change based on a set threshold, and when the user's preference changes, the current preference weight vector can be obtained by redefining the preference factor or calling difference perception. Finally, the road network is quantized separately according to the user preference weight vector, and the optimal path is obtained by using Tabu search algorithm. The simulation results of two scenarios show that the proposed strategy can meet the requirements of autopilot even when user preferences change.

