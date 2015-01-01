Abstract

BACKGROUND: A significant proportion of individuals with alcohol use disorder (AUD) also meet criteria for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Military veterans are at increased risk for developing co-occurring AUD/PTSD, with prevalence rates 2-4 times higher than the general population. Research is needed to develop more effective treatments for this common comorbidity. The current investigation addresses this need by examining the synergistic effects of a novel pharmacotherapy combined with psychotherapy for co-occurring AUD/PTSD among veterans. Accumulating evidence suggests that the neuropeptide oxytocin (OT) is a promising pharmacotherapy to augment psychotherapy for AUD/PTSD. OT targets neurobiological and behavioral dysregulation common to both AUD and PTSD, in particular, corticolimbic connectivity. Human and animal studies show OT reduces alcohol self-administration, tolerance, and withdrawal; enhances fear extinction; and promotes prosocial behaviors. The current study builds on previous work by examining OT among veterans with AUD/PTSD receiving Concurrent Treatment of PTSD and Substance Use Disorders using Prolonged Exposure (COPE), an evidence-based integrated treatment.



METHODS: This paper describes the rationale, design, and methodology of a Stage II, 12-week, double-blind, randomized clinical trial of intranasal OT (40 IU) versus placebo combined with COPE among veterans (N = 180) with current AUD/PTSD. In addition, the effects of treatment on corticolimbic connectivity will be examined using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) at pre- and post-treatment.



CONCLUSIONS: The proposed study will provide new knowledge and mechanistic insights to accelerate research in this understudied area and may lead to improved treatment outcomes for co-occurring AUD/PTSD. CLINICALTRIALS: gov: NCT04523922.

