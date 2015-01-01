|
Citation
|
Back SE, Flanagan JC, Killeen T, Saraiya TC, Brown DG, Jarnecke AM, Rothbaum AO, Joseph J, Ana ES, de Arellano A, Shoemaker HL, Dixon RA, Nietert P, Brady KT. Contemp. Clin. Trials 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36646315
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: A significant proportion of individuals with alcohol use disorder (AUD) also meet criteria for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Military veterans are at increased risk for developing co-occurring AUD/PTSD, with prevalence rates 2-4 times higher than the general population. Research is needed to develop more effective treatments for this common comorbidity. The current investigation addresses this need by examining the synergistic effects of a novel pharmacotherapy combined with psychotherapy for co-occurring AUD/PTSD among veterans. Accumulating evidence suggests that the neuropeptide oxytocin (OT) is a promising pharmacotherapy to augment psychotherapy for AUD/PTSD. OT targets neurobiological and behavioral dysregulation common to both AUD and PTSD, in particular, corticolimbic connectivity. Human and animal studies show OT reduces alcohol self-administration, tolerance, and withdrawal; enhances fear extinction; and promotes prosocial behaviors. The current study builds on previous work by examining OT among veterans with AUD/PTSD receiving Concurrent Treatment of PTSD and Substance Use Disorders using Prolonged Exposure (COPE), an evidence-based integrated treatment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol; PTSD; Veterans; Posttraumatic stress disorder; COPE; Oxytocin