Background Drug overdose is a significant healthcare issue and remains a common phenomenon in the emergency department (ED). The incidents have increased over the last few years worldwide. There are a few studies about drug overdose in Saudi Arabia in general and Jeddah city specifically. We aimed to describe the pattern of drug overdoses in the emergency department at an academic hospital in Jeddah between 2015-2022.



METHODology A retrospective record review study was done in 2022 at an academic hospital in Jeddah between 2015-2021, where charts were reviewed for all reported patients presenting to the ED with drug overdose, including all ages and both genders. A careful review of their medical records, data collection, and processing was done using Google Forms (Google, Mountain View, California) and Microsoft Excel (Microsoft, Redmond, Washington), respectively. Statistical analysis was performed using Statistical Package for Social Sciences (SPSS) version 26 software (IBM Inc. Armonk, New York).



RESULTS Seventy-eight patients were identified, meeting the criteria from the medical records. Most of the patients were children under 12 years of age. Most patients were clinically stable when they arrived at the emergency department. Gastrointestinal symptoms were the most common clinical presentations, followed by drowsiness, while some patients were non-symptomatic. Analgesics and nonsteroidal were the most common causes of drug overdose.



CONCLUSION We concluded from this limited study that the most commonly used causative agent in drug overdoses was nonsteroidal and analgesics. Moreover, children younger than 12 years of age constituted the majority of drug overdose patients, and accidental overdose represented the majority of cases. Therefore, it is important to increase public awareness of proper child supervision and keep drugs out of children's reach. More research using larger and more representative data is needed to identify patterns of drug overdose in the community.

